GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy uncertainties dent euro, Asian stocks, lift yen
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 19 Delphi Energy Corp
* Delphi Energy Corp. announces changes to senior management
* John Behr has been promoted to vice-president, geosciences
* Says has begun an executive search and expects a replacement to be identified in a timely manner
* Brian P. Kohlhammer, senior vice-president finance and chief financial officer, has left company to explore other opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
May 30 London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy Citigroup's fixed-income analytics platform and index business for $685 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.