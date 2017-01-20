BRIEF-TCS launches 'Engineering Environment as a Service' on Red Hat Openstack platform
* Launches 'Engineering Environment as a Service' on Red Hat Openstack platform
Jan 20 Future Consumer Ltd :
* Co entered into JV with Tilda Hain India Pvt Ltd
* Co and Hain India shall each hold 50 percent of paid up share capital of JV co
* Co and Hain India inter alia shall have right to nominate 3 directors each on board of JV co Source text: (bit.ly/2jeotQL) Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment