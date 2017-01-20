Jan 20 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd :

* Signed share subscription agreement to subscribe up to 75.1 percent share capital of Hisarlar Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

* Says deal will help co in growing farm equipment business in Turkey and Europe

* Deal expected to be completed in around 3 months

* Co to invest Turkish Lira 71 million as capital infusion in Hisarlal for acquiring stake

* Consideration for deal in cash

* Says as part of deal EBRD is increasing shareholding to 18.7 percent, will be able to nominate a board of director

* As part of deal, Darby Converging Europe Fund III will exit its investment