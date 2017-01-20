BRIEF-TCS launches 'Engineering Environment as a Service' on Red Hat Openstack platform
* Launches 'Engineering Environment as a Service' on Red Hat Openstack platform
Jan 20 Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd :
* Approved execution of business transfer agreement and other ancillary agreements with unit Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
* Says accepted resignation of CFO Sudha Suresh
* Says approved appointment of Sudha Suresh as MD, CEO from Feb 1 for a period of 3 yrs
* Approved appointment of Hiren Shah as CFO
* Says approved resignation of Samit Ghosh as MD, CEO Source text: bit.ly/2juYfug Further company coverage:
