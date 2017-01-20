Jan 20 Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd :

* Approved execution of business transfer agreement and other ancillary agreements with unit Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

* Says accepted resignation of CFO Sudha Suresh

* Says approved appointment of Sudha Suresh as MD, CEO from Feb 1 for a period of 3 yrs

* Approved appointment of Hiren Shah as CFO

* Says approved resignation of Samit Ghosh as MD, CEO