Jan 20 Tryg A/S :

* Q4 profit after tax 560 million Danish crowns ($80 million)(Reuters poll 629 million crowns)

* Q4 combined ratio 87.6 (Reuters poll 92.4)

* Q4 premium income increased by 1.7 pct (-1.6 pct) in local currencies

* Proposed dividend of 3.60 crowns per share brings total 2016 dividend to 6.20 crowns per share

* In accordance with our new shareholders' remuneration, an extraordinary dividend of 1 billion crowns is planned for 2017 together with introduction of a quarterly dividend

* Says continues to expect an improvement in underlying claims ratio during 2017.

* Tryg expects growth in gross premium income of 0-2 pct in local currencies in 2017

* In 2017, weather claims net of reinsurance and large claims are expected to be 500 million crowns and 550 million crowns, respectively, which is unchanged relative to 2016

* Financial target 2017: return on equity of 21 pct after tax

* Financial target 2017: combined ratio 87 Source text for Eikon:

