Jan 20 Videocon Industries Ltd

* Videocon Industries Ltd says QTL decided to discontinue its operations from Feb 15

* Videocon Industries Ltd says discontinuation of business operations by QTL does not breach materiality threshold as defined in materiality policy of co

* Videocon Industries Ltd says co neither holds any equity stake in QTL nor controls business operations of QTL