Jan 20 Close Brothers Group Plc

* Scheduled trading update

* Has delivered a strong performance since start of financial year

* Banking division has generated strong returns and profit growth during period

* Loan book was up 2.3 pct over period and 9.3 pct year on year at 6.6 billion stg (31 July 2016: 6.4 billion stg)

* Although new business volumes remained solid across loan book, repayments were higher particularly towards end of period

* Winterflood delivered a good performance, with strong retail trading activity throughout period

* Asset management benefited from improved market conditions and both market movements and net inflows were positive

* Managed assets reduced to 7.8 billion pct (31 July 2016: 8 billion stg) reflecting previously announced disposal of OLIM Investment Managers

* Since Jan 5 have issued 175 million stg of tier 2 subordinated debt securities

* Confident in delivering a strong result for first half as well as a good outcome for full 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: