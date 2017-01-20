Jan 20 Beter Bed Holding NV :

* Q4 net revenue rose to 111.8 million euros ($119.45 million)

* Q4 like-for-like order intake: +4.6 pct

* Q4 EBITDA decreased by 9.2 pct to 14.1 million euros

* Current total number of stores is 1,206

* Order portfolio for co totalled 27.5 million euros at year-end 2016, which is 4.9 million euros higher compared to year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9360 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)