(Corrects name of Emperia Holding in the headline.)

Jan 20 UHY ECA SA :

* Emperia Holding's supervisory board agrees to end by mutual agreement a contract with the company's unit, UHY ECA Audyt Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., for auditing Emperia Holdings' FY 2016 financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)