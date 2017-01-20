Indian shares pause after record-setting run
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment
Jan 20 CIMB Thai Bank Pcl
* fy net loss 629.5 million baht versus net profit of 1.05 billion baht
* Fy consolidated net interest income 9.87 billion baht versus 8.48 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2jEtMwl)(bit.ly/2jEqQzB) Further company coverage:
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment
ISTANBUL, May 30 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) is seen priced at 43-51 lira per share, valuing the jeans maker at up to 2.5 billion lira ($700 million), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.