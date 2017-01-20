BRIEF-India's Rishi Techtex March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 7.6 million rupees versus profit 6.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 San Miguel Corp
* Refers to money-go-round news column entitled "Gina Lopez Buries RSA's Manila Bay Reclamation Plan" published on Jan 20
* Says co has no participation in the reclemation plan submitted by Alltech Contractors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 7.6 million rupees versus profit 6.9 million rupees year ago
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted