BRIEF-TCS launches 'Engineering Environment as a Service' on Red Hat Openstack platform
Jan 20 Jindal Stainless Ltd :
* Co seeks member's nod for issue, allotment of 63.9 million equity shares to banks, financial institutions on preferential basis
* Seeks members' nod for issue of 164.9 million optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of co to banks and financial institutions
* Co seeks member's nod for issue, allotment of 19.2 million warrants to promoter group entity on preferential basis
* Seeks members' nod for issuance and allotment of 108.7 million compulsory convertible debentures to promoter group companies Source text: (bit.ly/2jen1h3) Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment