Jan 20 Jindal Stainless Ltd :

* Co seeks member's nod for issue, allotment of 63.9 million equity shares to banks, financial institutions on preferential basis

* Seeks members' nod for issue of 164.9 million optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of co to banks and financial institutions

* Co seeks member's nod for issue, allotment of 19.2 million warrants to promoter group entity on preferential basis

* Seeks members' nod for issuance and allotment of 108.7 million compulsory convertible debentures to promoter group companies