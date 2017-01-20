BRIEF-Real Holding i Sverige carries out two directed offset issues
* THE TWO DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUES WERE FULLY SUBSCRIBED, WHICH MEANS THAT EQUITY INCREASES BY SEK 5,570,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 20 Kiatnakin Bank Pcl
* Fy net profit 5.55 billion baht versus 3.32 billion baht
* Fy net interest income amounted to 10.43 billion baht, up from 9.45 billion baht in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it acquires a Tokyo-based land on May 30, to build apartment house