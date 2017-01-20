BRIEF-Neol Bio starts talks with creditors under pre-insolvency proceedings
* STARTS TALKS WITH CREDITORS UNDER 5 BIS PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS
Jan 20 Opportunity Investment Management PLC :
* Board believes continuation of company in long term is not in interests of shareholders
* Board informs shareholders it is investigating possibility of short term sale of its assets through controlled auction to one interested buyer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore