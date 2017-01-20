BRIEF-Brawn Biotech recommends final dividend of 1.5 rupees per equity share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Jyothy Laboratories Ltd
* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 215.1 million rupees
* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd - dec quarter consol total income from operations 4 billion rupees
* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 295.9 million rupees
* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 201.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 3.88 billion rupees
* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says business during quarter was impacted by demonetisation drive
* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says wholesale trade was at total standstill for 2 weeks
* Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says as co enters last quarter of FY17, demand situation has started getting back to normal Source text - (bit.ly/2iIr5Kg) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago