BRIEF-India's Magna Electro Castings March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 12.5 million rupees versus profit 10.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Navamedic Asa :
* European Patent Office has granted a patent for Sippcoat to be used in any urine handling system to help prevent bacteria migration
* Says this yields major licensing opportunities and hence an additional multi-million NOK market potential for Navamedic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 27.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO