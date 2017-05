Jan 20 Adani Power Ltd :

* Consol Dec quarter net loss 3.24 billion rupees

* Consol Dec quarter net sales 58.04 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net loss was 1.12 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 61.84 billion rupees

* Co navigating a "challenging environment" marked by non-availability of domestic fuel linkages, regulatory complexity, low power demand