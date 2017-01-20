BRIEF-Brawn Biotech recommends final dividend of 1.5 rupees per equity share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per equity share
Jan 20 Orient Paper and Industries Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 28.8 million rupees versus 64.3 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.82 billion rupees versus 3.89 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago