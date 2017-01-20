BRIEF-Real Holding i Sverige carries out two directed offset issues
* THE TWO DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUES WERE FULLY SUBSCRIBED, WHICH MEANS THAT EQUITY INCREASES BY SEK 5,570,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 20 Nischer Properties AB :
* Signs land allocation agreement with municipality of Karlstad
* Land allocation agreement is valid until Aug. 30 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* THE TWO DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUES WERE FULLY SUBSCRIBED, WHICH MEANS THAT EQUITY INCREASES BY SEK 5,570,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it acquires a Tokyo-based land on May 30, to build apartment house