Italy - Factors to watch on May 30
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Jan 20 Sinco Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* Expected result due to temporary delay in supply of human albumin solution
* For fy ended 31 dec 2016 group expects to record significant decline in profit by approximately rmb50.0 million for reporting period
* Is expected to record an increase in staff costs, market promotion expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 7.6 MLN VS EUR 8.3 MLN YEAR AGO