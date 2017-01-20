BRIEF-Sportech says all sale conditions on The Football Pools satisfied
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted
Jan 20 CFI Holdings Ltd :
* FY ended sept 2016 turnover of $29.3 million versus $66.6 million year ago
* FY loss before tax of $15.6 million versus loss of $15.3 million year ago Source : bit.ly/2jFX7q9 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
