BRIEF-India's Magna Electro Castings March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 12.5 million rupees versus profit 10.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Indian Hotels Company Ltd :
* Says allotted non-convertible debentures aggregating 4.95 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: bit.ly/2jFW89i Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 12.5 million rupees versus profit 10.8 million rupees year ago
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average inched down on Tuesday as the market felt the weight of a stronger yen, although a rise by index heavyweight SoftBank helped curb the losses.