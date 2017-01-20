Jan 20 Vectron Systems AG :

* EBITDA increased by 46 pct to 3.978 million euros ($4.24 million) in business year 2016

* FY EBIT amounts to 3.450 million euros, which corresponds to a growth of 61 pct compared to previous year

* FY net profit could be increased by 69 pct to 2.044m

* FY turnover a total of 33.251 million euros, up 28 pct compared to previous year