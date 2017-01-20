BRIEF-Kainos says FY statutory profit before tax 13.3 mln pounds
* Fy statutory profit before tax £13.3m versus £14.3m year ago
Jan 20 Vectron Systems AG :
* EBITDA increased by 46 pct to 3.978 million euros ($4.24 million) in business year 2016
* FY EBIT amounts to 3.450 million euros, which corresponds to a growth of 61 pct compared to previous year
* FY net profit could be increased by 69 pct to 2.044m
* FY turnover a total of 33.251 million euros, up 28 pct compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HENRIK ANDERSSON APPOINTED NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)