BRIEF-Yoc Q1 revenue up 36 pct at 3.09 million euros
* Q1 EBITDA AT EUR -0.1 MILLION (Q1/2016: EUR -0.4 MILLION)
Jan 20 Iris Corporation Bhd
* Deputy managing director of co Hamdan Bin Mohd Hassan was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on 19 January 2017
* Hamdan has been alleged to have abused his power and to have been involved in corrupt practices in e-passport project for government of Republic of Guinea
* Remand of Hamdan will not have any implications on the validity of the contract between ICB and the government of the Republic of Guinea
* Remand of Hamdan will not have any material effect on the earnings and net assets of the company
* Hamdan's present duties and responsibilities as acting CEO of ICB will be taken over by current COO, Choong Choo Hock Source text (bit.ly/2k9T4D1) Further company coverage:
* H1 GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 20.3 PERCENT TO 82.8 MILLION EUROS (H1 2015/2016: 68.8 MILLION EUROS)