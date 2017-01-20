Jan 20 Asiamedic Limited :

* Proposed Acquisition Of Luyeellium Healthcare Co., Ltd

* Deal for purchase consideration of renminbi 131.60 million

* Entered into a binding term sheet with Luye Medicals Group, Park Hee Seok,Hong Yong Su and Choi Jin Seok

* Term sheet in relation to proposed acquisition of entire issued and paid-up share capital of Luyeellium Healthcare