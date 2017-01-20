BRIEF-InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 22.1 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 22.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 20 Asiamedic Limited :
* Proposed Acquisition Of Luyeellium Healthcare Co., Ltd
* Deal for purchase consideration of renminbi 131.60 million
* Entered into a binding term sheet with Luye Medicals Group, Park Hee Seok,Hong Yong Su and Choi Jin Seok
* Term sheet in relation to proposed acquisition of entire issued and paid-up share capital of Luyeellium Healthcare
* ANNOUNCES RENEGOTIATION OF TERMS OF FUNDING OCABSA (CONVERTIBLE BONDS)