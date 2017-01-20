BRIEF-Dear Life says exercise of options
* Says 4,225 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 422,500 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 30
Jan 20 Kong Shum Union Property Management Holding Ltd
* Company, as potential purchaser, entered into a non-legally binding MOU with a potential vendor
* Pursuant to MOU, co intends to acquire, entire issued share capital in a co incorporated in British Virgin Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says 4,225 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 422,500 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 30
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 4.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO