BRIEF-London Stock Exchange to acquire yield book & Citi FI indices for $685 mln
* Attractive revenue and cost synergies of $30 million and $18 million respectively to be achieved through new product opportunities and operational efficiencies
Jan 20 Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Trustee, REIT manager as purchaser entered into share purchase agreement
* Consideration payable by purchaser for purchase of sale share and assignment of loans HK$885.7 million
* Share purchase agreement in respect of sale of Harbourfront Landmark Property by Prosperity REIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD APPOINTED RAFFAELE MONASTERO CHAIRMAN AND CEO