BRIEF-Brawn Biotech recommends final dividend of 1.5 rupees per equity share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Jyothy Laboratories Ltd
* Says business operations through wholesale channel in north and east remains challenging
* Says Ujala fabric whitener, Maxo liquid & Margo soap facilities to commence commercial production in north east by Q4 FY17
* Says selective price increases in Q4 to achieve desired gross margin levels Source text: (bit.ly/2jeVgF4) Further company coverage:
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago