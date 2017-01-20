BRIEF-Real Holding i Sverige carries out two directed offset issues
* THE TWO DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUES WERE FULLY SUBSCRIBED, WHICH MEANS THAT EQUITY INCREASES BY SEK 5,570,000
Jan 20 Aviva Plc
* Aviva, Hillhouse Capital and Tencent Holdings Limited have agreed to develop an insurance company in Hong Kong, which will focus on digital insurance
* As part of agreement, Hillhouse and Tencent will acquire shares in Aviva Life Insurance Company Limited
* Following completion of transaction, Aviva and Hillhouse will each hold 40 pct and Tencent will hold 20 pct shareholdings in Aviva Hong Kong
* Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval
* Says it acquires a Tokyo-based land on May 30, to build apartment house