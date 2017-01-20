BRIEF-Sportech says all sale conditions on The Football Pools satisfied
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted
Jan 20 Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd
* Is expected to record an increase in its consolidated profit for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected profit attributable for year ended 31 December 2016 will not be less than 170 percent of corresponding period
* Expected results due to improvement of operational efficiency as a result of group's further control over its operational costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
