Jan 20 Runway Global Holdings Co Ltd :

* On 17 january 2017 Delta Wealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, as lender, entered into loan agreement

* Pursuant to deal Delta Wealth agreed to grant loan a in principal amount of HK$8 million to borrower A

* Borrower 'A' is an individual, borrower 'B' is Sun Ford Promotion Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: