Jan 20 State Bank Of Bikaner and Jaipur

* Dec-quarter net profit 578.4 million rupees versus net profit of 2.06 billion rupees year ago

* Dec-quarter interest earned 22.62 billion rupees versus 24.08 billion rupees year ago

* Dec-quarter provisions 4.27 billion rupees versus 2.36 billion rupees year ago

* Dec-quarter gross NPA 11.19 percent versus 10.50 percent previous quarter

* Dec-quarter net NPA 8.26 percent versus 7.17 percent previous quarter

* Says provision coverage ratio to gross NPA as on 31 Dec, 2016 is 49.27 percent