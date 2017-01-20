Italy - Factors to watch on May 30
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Jan 20 Chow Sang Sang Holdings International
* profit Warning
* for year ended 31 dec 2016 is expected to record decrease of about 30% - 40% as compared to that for year ended 31 december 2015
* expected result due to decline in turnover due to weakened consumer demand in mainland china and hong kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 7.6 MLN VS EUR 8.3 MLN YEAR AGO