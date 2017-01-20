BRIEF-Brawn Biotech recommends final dividend of 1.5 rupees per equity share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Atul Ltd
* Atul Ltd - dec quarter net profit 585.8 million rupees versus profit 617.6 million rupees year ago
* Atul Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 6.76 billion rupees versus 6.40 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2k9Myfz) Further company coverage:
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago