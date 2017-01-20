BRIEF-Yoc Q1 revenue up 36 pct at 3.09 million euros
* Q1 EBITDA AT EUR -0.1 MILLION (Q1/2016: EUR -0.4 MILLION)
Jan 20 Elec & Eltek International Company
* Expected to record a turnaround of a net profit of over approximately US$10 million for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected results due to increased sales proportion of higher profit margin products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 EBITDA AT EUR -0.1 MILLION (Q1/2016: EUR -0.4 MILLION)
* H1 GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 20.3 PERCENT TO 82.8 MILLION EUROS (H1 2015/2016: 68.8 MILLION EUROS)