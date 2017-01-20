BRIEF-Yoc Q1 revenue up 36 pct at 3.09 million euros
* Q1 EBITDA AT EUR -0.1 MILLION (Q1/2016: EUR -0.4 MILLION)
Jan 20 F24 AG :
* Chairman of the board, Ralf Meister, resigns; change to the supervisory board
* Until the decision on appointment of new executive board and its chairman, tasks of mr. Meister will be performed by existing members of the board, Christian Götz and Jochen Schütte Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 EBITDA AT EUR -0.1 MILLION (Q1/2016: EUR -0.4 MILLION)
* H1 GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 20.3 PERCENT TO 82.8 MILLION EUROS (H1 2015/2016: 68.8 MILLION EUROS)