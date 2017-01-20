Jan 20 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd

* Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says KPTL received new orders exceeding rs 825 crores

* Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says continue to receive repeat orders from Africa region

* Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says orders include railway project by core of about INR 1.11 billion

* Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says orders include two pipeline projects from Indian Oil Corp and GAIL for about 2.77 billion rupees

* Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says orders include various transmission line and substation projects in Africa and CIS region for about 4.4 billion rupees