BRIEF-India's TTK Healthcare March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd
* Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says KPTL received new orders exceeding rs 825 crores
* Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says continue to receive repeat orders from Africa region
* Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says orders include railway project by core of about INR 1.11 billion
* Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says orders include two pipeline projects from Indian Oil Corp and GAIL for about 2.77 billion rupees
* Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd says orders include various transmission line and substation projects in Africa and CIS region for about 4.4 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2jvXPDR) Further company coverage:
* Says approved participation of NBCC in JV with government of Maharashtra and private entity to develop a smart industrial city at Pen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: