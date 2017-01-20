Jan 20 Phoenix New Media Ltd :
* Phoenix New Media announces extension of loans to Yidian
* Phoenix New Media -board authorized co to revise and
extend term of two loans previously granted to particle inc from
6 months to 12 months
* Phoenix New Media Ltd- one of the loans with a principal
amount of US$14.8 million was granted in August 2016, will
mature in August 2017 after extension
* Phoenix New Media - other loan with principal amount of
about U.S.$6.8 million was granted in November 2016 and will
mature in November 2017 after extension
