BRIEF-Dear Life says exercise of options
* Says 4,225 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 422,500 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 30
Jan 20 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Not to refer anticipated acquisition by Chargemaster Plc of Elektromotive Ltd to a phase 2 investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says 4,225 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 422,500 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 30
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 4.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO