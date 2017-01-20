BRIEF-India's TTK Healthcare March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd
* Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd says issued senior secured notes worth INR 1.75 billion to Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corp Source text - (bit.ly/2jvXCQV) Further company coverage:
* Says approved participation of NBCC in JV with government of Maharashtra and private entity to develop a smart industrial city at Pen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: