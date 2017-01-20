BRIEF-India's Ramco Cements March-qtr profit down about 26 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 11.56 billion rupees
Jan 20 Paushak Ltd
* Paushak Ltd - dec quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 25.9 million rupees year ago
* Paushak Ltd - dec quarter net sales 195.7 million rupees versus 180.8 million rupees year ago
** Jubilant Foodworks shares fall as much as 13 pct to lowest since Dec. 29