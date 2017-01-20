BRIEF-Kobayashi Pharmaceutical says private placement of treasury stock
* Says it will distribute 850,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
Jan 20 Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Ltd
* Purchaser entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of remaining 90.5% of issued share capital of target co
* Deal for hk$14.6 million
* Tak Yun Wealth Management Co is target company, purchaser is co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
