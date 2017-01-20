BRIEF-India's TTK Healthcare March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Makemytrip Ltd :
* MakemyTrip ltd - Ibibo Group received letter from competition commission of India stating proposed combination of MakemyTrip and Ibibo has been approved by the commission
* Closing of the transaction with Ibibo is expected to occur on or around January 31, 2017
* Says approved participation of NBCC in JV with government of Maharashtra and private entity to develop a smart industrial city at Pen