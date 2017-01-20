BRIEF-India's TTK Healthcare March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Gokaldas Exports Ltd
* Says to consider merging company's nine subsidiary companies with company Source text: (Gokaldas Exports Ltd has now informed BSE that in the same Board Meeting which is scheduled to be held on February 03, 2017 as a proposal to conduct postal ballot for the purpose of merging the Company's nine Subsidiary Companies with the Company) Further company coverage:
* Says approved participation of NBCC in JV with government of Maharashtra and private entity to develop a smart industrial city at Pen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: