BRIEF-India's TTK Healthcare March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Rallis India Ltd
* Rallis India Ltd says re-appointment of V. Shankar as managing director of the company, for a further term of 5 years with effect from march 13, 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2kaqphi) Further company coverage:
* Says approved participation of NBCC in JV with government of Maharashtra and private entity to develop a smart industrial city at Pen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: