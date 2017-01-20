German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
FRANKFURT, May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
Jan 20 Kino Polska TV SA :
* Says it will need to create write-down regarding its subsidiary, Cyfrowe Repozytorium Filmowe Sp. z o.o (CRF)
* According to management estimations, the write-down will lower Kino Polska TV's consolidated result for 2016 by 1.9 million zlotys ($462,400)
* The need for the write-down is due to the fact that the Centre Projects Digital Poland has negatively rated an application made under the Operational Programme Digital Poland, whose indirect beneficiary would be CRF
* The participation in the programme was supposed to bring revenue and EBIT margin growth for CRF's digitization and archiving segment starting from 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1090 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average inched down on Tuesday as the market felt the weight of a stronger yen, although a rise by index heavyweight SoftBank helped curb the losses.