BRIEF-Sectra Q4 profit rises, proposes share redemption program
* Q4 net sales totaled SEK 340.8 million (315.1), up 8.2%. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, sales increased 6.6%.
Jan 20 Telemedycyna Polska SA :
* Prelim. Dec. 2016 revenue at 476,500 zlotys ($116,174), up 12.7 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1016 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 net sales totaled SEK 340.8 million (315.1), up 8.2%. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, sales increased 6.6%.
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.5 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: