German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
FRANKFURT, May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
Jan 20 Centuria Group SA :
* Buys 100 pct stake in BGK Development sp. z o.o. (BGK Development)
* BGK Development operates as a real estate agent and will be dedicated for this type of projects in the capital group of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average inched down on Tuesday as the market felt the weight of a stronger yen, although a rise by index heavyweight SoftBank helped curb the losses.