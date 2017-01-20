BRIEF-Bank of Cyprus Q1 profit 2 mln euros
* CET1 ratio at 14.4 pct on a transitional basis and 14.0 pct on a fully loaded basis
Jan 20 Credit Bank of Moscow :
* Says approves up to 200 billion roubles ($3.35 billion) or its equivalent in foreign currency bond issue programme Source text: bit.ly/2iSOofP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.7850 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jill smith appointed as president and ceo of allied minds