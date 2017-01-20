BRIEF-Bank of Cyprus Q1 profit 2 mln euros
* CET1 ratio at 14.4 pct on a transitional basis and 14.0 pct on a fully loaded basis
Jan 20 Trakcja PRKiI SA :
* Signs under consortium 373.7 million zloty ($91.15 million) net deal with PKP PLK SA for railway contruction works
* Remuneration for the company is 124.5 million zlotys net
* Remuneration for the company is 124.5 million zlotys net
* Jill smith appointed as president and ceo of allied minds